Vikas Dubey: Noted Kanpur gangster, ex-District Panchayat member and wanted in over 60 cases

Kanpur: At least eight policemen including senior police officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police and four constables were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur during a police raid to nab noted history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house on July 2 late night.

Teams from three police stations had gone to Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in search of Vikas Dubey, who has 60 cases registered against him. A raid was planned at his village after he was accused in a fresh attempt to murder case.

Who is Vikas Dubey?

According to reports, Vikas Dubey has a long history of crime including an alleged role in the murder of BJP politician and state minister Santosh Shukla in the area in 2001. He, however, was acquitted in the case due to lack of enough evidence against him.

In 2000, he was named in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, an Assistant Manager of Tarachand Inter College in Shivali police station area of ​​Kanpur. He is said to have conspired wihtin a jail the murder of Rambabu Yadav, the same year.

He is accused of the murder of cable businessman Dinesh Dubey in the year 2004.

In 2018, he carried out a deadly attack on his cousin Anurag and had plotted the entire plan from within the premises of Mati jail. Anurag's wife had named four people including Vikas Dubey in the attack.

While he was lodged in the jail, he won the Shivrajpur Nagar Panchayat election.