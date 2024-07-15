Vikram Misri Who Served In China, Assumes Charge As Foreign Secretary Of India

Vikram Misri assumed the charge of Foreign Secretary of India on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed warm regards and best wishes to Foreign Secretary Misri for a successful tenure ahead.

"Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. #TeamMEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead," said MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal made by the Ministry of External Affairs for appointing Vikram Misri as the next Foreign Secretary, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary.

On July 14, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell to outgoing Foreign Secretary Kwatra, acknowledging his profound contributions to India's foreign policy and national security over the past decade. Jaishankar praised Kwatra for his strategic acumen in shaping and executing crucial policies during his tenure.

"Thank outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and many contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security. Particularly in the last decade, he has helped strategise and execute so many of our key policies. Wish him well in his future endeavours," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Misri, 59, has the unique honour of having served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers - Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2014.

Misri was born in Srinagar in 1964 and received his early education in Gwalior. He holds a Bachelor's degree in history from Delhi University's Hindu College and an MBA from XLRI.



Misri was India's ambassador to China and played a significant role in discussions between India and China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes that resulted from the actions of the Chinese military in Eastern Ladakh.

In his early career, Misri worked at Indian embassies in Brussels and Tunis. He became India's ambassador to Spain in 2014 and to Myanmar in 2016. He has also held positions in several Indian diplomatic missions across Africa and North America.