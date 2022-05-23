हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vinai Kumar Saxena

Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed new Lt Governor of Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the former chairperson of Khadi & Village Industries Commission, has been appointed as the new Lt Governor of Delhi, a statement from Press Secretary to the President said today.

Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Lt Governor of Delhi

Saxena will succeed Anil Baijal who resigned from the post last week citing "personal reasons". "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Baijal, a 1969-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

