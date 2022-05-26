Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi - See images

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi on Thursday (May 26, 2022) at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas in Delhi. The new 64-year-old Lt Governor of Delhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several renowned politicians in the national capital including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city government today.

Notably, Saxena was appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on May 23., after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned as LG on May 18 citing “personal reasons”. Sixty-four-year-old Saxena held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) before being appointed as the new LG of Delhi. Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot license.

In March 2021, he was appointed by the Union government as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.