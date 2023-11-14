Vindhya: A Crucial Region That Holds Key For BJP, Congress In Madhya Pradesh Elections

New Delhi: The political landscape of Madhya Pradesh is heating up as the state gears up for the assembly election on November 17th. The BJP and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters, with their top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi spearheading the campaigns. The BJP is confident of retaining its stronghold, while the Congress is hopeful of making a comeback.

The election is also influenced by various factors, such as the anti-incumbency against the BJP, which has ruled the state for most of the last two decades, the high unemployment rate, and the distress of the farmers. The BJP is trying to counter these issues by highlighting its welfare schemes like the “Ladli Behna Yojana” and the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, while the Congress is focusing on exposing the failures of the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led government.

Vindhya Region

The Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh, a land of rich heritage and diverse landscapes, is set to witness a fierce political battle in the upcoming assembly elections. With 30 seats up for grabs, this region holds significant sway in determining the outcome of the polls

It comprises of 30 assembly seats across nine districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh - Rewa, Shahdol, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur, Umaria, Maihar and Mauganj. Vindhya is a politically diverse and dynamic area that has witnessed the rise and fall of various parties and ideologies over the years.

BJP’s Dominance

The region has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2003, when it won 25 out of the 30 seats and formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP repeated its performance in 2008 and 2013, winning 24 and 23 seats respectively. However, in 2018, the BJP faced a setback as it lost six seats to the Congress, which managed to form a coalition government with the support of four independents, two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs.

Congress’s Comeback Hopes

The Congress, which had once dominated the region in the 1980s and 1990s, hopes to regain its lost ground in the upcoming 2023 elections by capitalizing on the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP, which returned to power in 2020 after the collapse of the Congress-led government. The Congress also aims to consolidate its support base among the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who constitute a significant proportion of the population in the region. The party has also appointed Kamal Nath, a former chief minister and a prominent leader from the region, as its state president and leader of opposition.

The Vindhya region has also been a fertile ground for parties with alternative ideological orientations, such as the BSP, the SP, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). The region has elected BSP MPs three times from the Rewa constituency, and BSP MLAs five times from various seats.

The SP has also won two seats in the region in the past. The CPI and the CPI(M) have also had a presence in the region, especially in the tribal-dominated areas, and have won seats in the 1970s and 1980s. However, these parties have seen a decline in their influence and vote share in the recent years, as the BJP and the Congress have emerged as the main contenders.

Factors Influencing Voters

The Vindhya region, therefore, presents a complex and challenging scenario for the political parties and candidates in the 2023 elections. The region is not only influenced by the local factors, such as caste, community, development and leadership, but also by the national and state-level issues, such as the performance of the central and state governments, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, and the role of the opposition and the media. The region is also likely to witness a high-voltage campaign and a close contest, as the BJP and the Congress will try to retain and regain their supremacy, while the AAP and other parties will try to make a dent in their vote base. The outcome of the elections in the Vindhya region will have a significant bearing on the overall result and the future of Madhya Pradesh politics.