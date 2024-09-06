Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789294https://zeenews.india.com/india/vinesh-phogat-bajrang-punia-join-congress-ahead-of-haryana-polls-2789294.html
NewsIndia
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead Of Haryana Polls

Phogat and Punia joined the party in the presence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, spokesperson Pawan Khera and Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan.

|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 04:49 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead Of Haryana Polls Picture source: PTI

New Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday ahead of the Haryana assembly polls, with the party saying its Central Election Committee would decide if they would contest the polls.

Phogat and Punia joined the party in the presence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, spokesperson Pawan Khera and Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan. The two had earlier met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking after their joining, Phogat said she did not want any other sportsperson to go through what she went through.

"I want to thank the Congress party... It is said that you realise who is with you during difficult times. When we were being dragged on roads, all parties except the BJP stood with us," she said.

"The pain that we have gone through, we stand with all women who have experienced pain," she added.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

"I could have quit wrestling at Jantar Mantar because the BJP's IT cell was publicising that we were spent forces. They said I did not want to play in the nationals but I did; they said I did not want to do trials, I did that... They said I could not go to the Olympics but I did... Unfortunately, it was not god's will," she said.

"I have been given an opportunity to serve the people of my country, this is a new inning. What we faced as a sportsperson, I would not want any other sportsperson to go through that," she said.

Phogat on Friday resigned from the Indian Railways, citing personal reasons.

Asked if they would be contesting the assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress said its Central Election Committee would take a decision on that.

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana polls.

Voting on 90 seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes counted on October 8.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap