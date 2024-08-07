New Delhi: Just a few hours before the final in wrestling at the Olympics 2024, an unfortunate event turnout, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, August 7 after she was found to be overweight for a few grams. This news has left every Indian heartbroken and also begins the political turmoil.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi calls it an unfortunate incident and asked the Indian Olympic Association to strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country.

"It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country," Gandhi said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Phogat went through a lot, from protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics.

"The government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the IOC Media and provide justice to our champion," he wrote on social media X.

India’s pride, Vinesh Phogat defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons.



She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics.



It is extremely distressing of what she must be going… pic.twitter.com/jQnCKNdq0L — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 7, 2024

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also asked got an investigation after the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat.

SP leader shared a post on X and said, "there should be a thorough investigation into the technical reasons behind the discussion about Vinesh Phogat not being able to play in the final and it should be ensured what is the truth and the real reason behind it."

Phogat's disqualification Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi hits out at PM Modi and said that as quickly as he tweeted today, had he asked the Sports Ministry to fight in the same way. While interacting with the media, Pratapgarhi said, "The entire country was expecting a tweet from the PM to congratulate Vinesh Phogat, and not console her. The quickly he tweeted today, had he asked Sports Ministry to fight in the same way, the results would've been different."

VIDEO | Paris Olympics 2024: "The entire country was expecting a tweet from the PM to congratulate Vinesh Phogat, and not console her. The quickly he tweeted today, had he asked Sports Ministry to fight in the same way, the results would've been different," says Congress MP Imran… pic.twitter.com/tsay6DtCsO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2024

Addressing the issue of disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Prime Minister had spoken to IOA President PT Usha and asked her to take necessary action.

"…Today her weight was found 50 kg 100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris, the Prime Minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action... The government provided every facility to her including personal staff," Mandaviya said.