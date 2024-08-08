New Delhi: An unfortunate disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics has become a focal point for political parties in Haryana as the state is all set to go to polls within a few months.

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that Phogat would be honoured at the same level as a bronze medallist and given a grand welcome upon her return.

Saini shared a post on microblogging site X and said Phogat is a daughter of Haryana and say nay not been able to play in the finals in the Olympics but she is a champion for all of us.

“Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play the final of the Olympics but she is a champion for all of us. Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medalist. All the respect, rewards and facilities that the Haryana government gives to the Olympic silver medalist will be gratefully given to Vinesh Phogat as well. We are proud of you Vinesh!” Saini wrote in Hindi on X.

हरियाणा की हमारी बहादुर बेटी विनेश फौगाट ने ज़बरदस्त प्रदर्शन करके ओलंपिक में फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। किन्हीं भी कारणों से वो भले ही ओलंपिक का फाइनल नहीं खेल पाई हो लेकिन हम सबके लिए वो एक चैंपियन है।



As per the government policy, Olympic gold medallists receive Rs 6 crore, silver medallists get Rs 4 crore, and bronze medallists are awarded Rs 2.5 crore.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government should honour Vinesh at par with a gold medallist and reward her accordingly. Reportedly, Hooda mentioned that if he had a sufficient majority in the Assembly, he would have ensured Phogat's election to the Rajya Sabha as a Congress nominee.



Mahavir Phogat Counters Bhupinder Hooda's Remark

Mahabir Phogat countered Bhupendra Hooda's remark and said that when Bhupendra Singh Hooda was the Chief Minister of Haryana, he discriminated against Geeta and Babita and what he is saying today about Vinesh is just a political stunt. Phogat during the Commonwealth Games in 2005 and 2010, Babita won the silver medal and Geeta won gold medal. In 2012, Geeta was the first female wrestler to qualify for the Olympics.

Mahavir also said that as per the sports policy, both Geeta and Babita had to become DSPs, but Hooda Saheb discriminated at that time and appointed Geeta as Inspector and Babita as Sub Inspector after which we filed a petition in the court later Geeta was appointed as DSP.