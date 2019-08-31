Violating traffic rules to cost dear as new norms come into effect from Saturday midnight

The amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, which hike the penalty for traffic rules violation, are slated to come into effect from Saturday midnight. As many as 63 clauses of the Act, which correspond to increase in penalty/fine for traffic rule violation, will be brought into effect starting September 1, 2019.

Here’s a look at the revised structure of fines for traffic violators:

As of now, the fine for jumping red-light is Rs 1000, and as per the new provisions, it has been revised to Rs 5000. Driving without wearing the seat belt, which earlier invited a fine of Rs 100, will now attract a fine of Rs 1000.

The fine for rash driving has also been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. And if caught for drunken driving, one needs to cough up a hefty fine of Rs 10,000.

If you have forgotten your license at home, it would cost you dearly. The fine for driving without license is Rs 5,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will also invite a fine of Rs 2,000. Heavier penalty will also be levied on those driving beyond the permissible speed limit. As per the bill, over-speeding would invite penalty between Rs 1,000 – Rs 2,000.

The proposed amendment also takes up the issue of juvenile drivers, who often end up meeting with road accidents. A new section 199 A has been introduced, according to which if a juvenile is caught driving a vehicle, his guardian and the owner of the vehicle would be deemed guilty. A steep fine of Rs 25,000, with imprisonment up to three years, would be levied on such defaulters. The registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled. Besides, the juvenile will not be issued a licence till he reaches the age of 25.

Penalties have also been hiked for two-wheeler riders. Riding without wearing a helmet will invite a fine of Rs 500 on the first occasion, and if repeated twice, the fine will be Rs 1500. The fine for triple riding has also been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.