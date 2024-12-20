Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh 20 Times More Than That In Pakistan: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

The Central Government on Friday revealed that as many as 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities have been reported in Bangladesh this year till December 8. The government also asserted that New Delhi’s expectation is that Dhaka will take necessary measures to ensure their safety.

In a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh revealed the information, citing data from minority and human rights organizations.

In Pakistan, the number of cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan this year stood at "112 till October 2024," the MoS said.

According to the data shared by Singh, the corresponding figures for 2022 were 47 in Bangladesh and 241 in Pakistan, while in 2023 the figures were 302 in Bangladesh and 103 in Pakistan.

The minister said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led center has urged "Pakistan to take steps to prevent religious intolerance, sectarian violence, systemic persecution, and attacks on minority communities and ensure their safety, security, and well-being," as quoted by news agency PTI.

He added, "India continues to highlight the plight of minorities in Pakistan at appropriate international fora."

Cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in other neighbouring countries (except Pakistan and Bangladesh) are "nil," the minister said.

Singh was asked about the total number of cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities reported in neighbouring countries during the last three years.

country-wise and year-wise; and the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the ministry to protect minorities, including diplomatic interventions and relief measures.

The Union minister in his response also said the "government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the government of Bangladesh."

"India's expectation is that Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities. The same was also reiterated during the visit of the foreign secretary to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024," he further stated.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka "continues to monitor the situation" related to the minorities in Bangladesh "closely," the Minister of State for External Affairs said. "The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens, including minorities, rests with the government of the country concerned," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)