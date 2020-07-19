Violence erupts in Bengal's North Dinajpur after 15-year-old girl found dead; Police says no sign of sexual assault

North Dinajpur: The Chopra area in the North Dinajpur of West Bengal witnessed violent protests after a dead body of a 15-year old girl was found on Sunday (July 19, 2020).

Although the Police officials said that there were no signs of any sexual or physical assault, the villagers in the Chopra area allege that the girl was raped.

The West Bengal Police said, "Today morning Islampur PD received reliable information about the death of a young girl of Chopra PS area. Family members or any other associated persons didn’t inform Police. Police contacted the family and sent the body for Post Mortem."

They added, "Inquest by a magistrate and videography of the Post Mortem was done. As per the PM report cause of death is “effect of poison”. No injury marks anywhere in the body has been found. There is no sign of sexual or physical assault."

They stated, "Though L&O problem has been created over the issue, yet no complaint has been lodged with the police."

The protests turned violent when the villagers started vandalising properties and public buses. The Police personnel had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

According to few media reports, three North Bengal State Transport Corporation buses were set on fire along with three police vans.

Police reinforcements, including Rapid Action Force, were reportedly brought in to lift the blockade and disperse the protesters.