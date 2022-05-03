New Delhi: Violent clashes broke out in Jodhpur and left at least four policemen injured in the early hours of Tuesday (May 3, 2022), the PTI news agency reported. Communal tension broke out in the Jalori Gate area in Jodhpur, following which the police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation, an incident that took place hours before Eid.

The two sides clashed with each other over installing a religious flag in connection with Eid, PTI said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the incident unfortunate and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said in a tweet.

Gehlot said he has instructed the administration to maintain peace and order.

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in the city to maintain law and order.