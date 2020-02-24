Violent clashes erupt between CAA supporters, protesters in Delhi's Maujpur again

Stone-pelting between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters started at New Delhi's Maujpur on Monday (February 24) with people from both sides pelting stones at each other. Police personnel deployed at the spot lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the rampaging mob. Hundreds of people from both groups are still on the road and senior officers of Delhi Police are trying to bring the situation under control through dialogue. The miscreants also pelted stones at some of the homes.

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on Sunday (February 23) too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.



Sources told Zee Media that stone-pelting between pro and anti-CAA protesters also took place at Jaffarabad. Some miscreants also set an auto and some vehicles on fire. The stone-pelters also burnt a fire brigade vehicle in Bhajanpura. Some shops were also vandalised in Maujpur.

A person was caught on camera opening fire at the people in front of police in Maujpur. The police personnel present at the spot tried to stop the man but he refused to listen to them and kept on firing. The man was caught on camera talking to police and then opening fire at the people of the other group.

Monday's violence comes on the heels of stone-pelting on Sunday near the Jafrabad, where thousands of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, are sitting on the road since Saturday night. The site of the peaceful protest at Jafrabad is less than a kilometre away from the scene of Monday's violence.