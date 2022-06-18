Viral: Not a long while ago, a Delhi government school teacher Manu Gulati went viral on social media for a terrific video where she was dancing with her students. Well, Gulati is now back with another teacher-students dance video with a bang and trust us-- You will love this more than the previous one. In a video that Manu Gulati recently shared on Twitter, she can be seen giving a well-choreographed dance performance with her girl students in an empty classroom. In the video, the teacher-student team can be seen giving an enthralling show on the famous retro song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala.’ Their dance moves are unmissable.

The video clip was posted by Gulati on June 16 and has already received more than 5.8 lakh views so far. While the dance moves, both by the teacher and her students are killer, the best part about this video is the sheer joy and love these girls are performing. It seems the group is really enjoying the act.

Watch the video here!

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️



Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness. #SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

“Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness,” writes Manu Gulati alongside the video.

Internet users, like always, are in love with their performance and are showering these girls with all the love and praises.

“What a lovely way to conclude a summer camp! Perfect dance moves hardly matter when what's most important is the spirit!” a Twitter user wrote.

“She is the best . Try to arrange dance classes for her. Enjoyed the fun dance video . Love and blessings,” wrote another user.

“So good to see That you r putting your best foot forward To The upbringing of the children. This needs to a huge round of applause,” said another user.

Netizens have also appreciated the bond between the teacher and her students in the video.