VIRAL: Groom and sister-in-law 'kiss' at wedding, bride gets FURIOUS - Watch

Viral video: There are different types of events and rituals in Indian wedding, which entertain people a lot. Weddings have different rituals in every corner of the country. The atmosphere in the house where the marriage is taking place is different. There is a lot of fun between in-laws.

Now, a video related to a sister-in-law and brother-in-law has surfaced on social media, which has gone viral. The video shows the bride and groom sitting on the marriage chair after Jaimala. Then many sister-in-laws of the groom came and performed the ritual of feeding him sweets. But during this, something happened that forced everyone to laugh.

In the viral video, you can see that the program of Jaimala between the bride and groom has been completed. Both are sitting comfortably. That's when many girls (the groom's sister-in-laws) come on stage. One of them wants to feed sweets to the groom. As soon as she goes ahead to feed the sweets, she slips and kisses the groom by mistake. After this moment all the people present in the procession start laughing. But the bride does not like this.

The groom himself could not control his laughter as soon as the sister-in-law was sitting kissing the groom in the midst of feeding sweets. This unique video related to marriage is becoming increasingly viral on every platform of social media. It has been uploaded on Instagram account named bhutni_ke_memes. Thousands of people have watched this video.