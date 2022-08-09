NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

VIRAL: Groom and sister-in-law 'kiss' at wedding, bride gets FURIOUS - Watch

In a viral video, a groom was seen 'accidentially' kissing his sister-in-law at his wedding.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a viral video, a groom ended up kissing his sister-in-law at his wedding
  • Netizens found that video hilarious as it has hundreds of views on it

Trending Photos

VIRAL: Groom and sister-in-law 'kiss' at wedding, bride gets FURIOUS - Watch

Viral video: There are different types of events and rituals in Indian wedding, which entertain people a lot. Weddings have different rituals in every corner of the country. The atmosphere in the house where the marriage is taking place is different. There is a lot of fun between in-laws.

Now, a video related to a sister-in-law and brother-in-law has surfaced on social media, which has gone viral. The video shows the bride and groom sitting on the marriage chair after Jaimala. Then many sister-in-laws of the groom came and performed the ritual of feeding him sweets. But during this, something happened that forced everyone to laugh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

 

In the viral video, you can see that the program of Jaimala between the bride and groom has been completed. Both are sitting comfortably. That's when many girls (the groom's sister-in-laws) come on stage. One of them wants to feed sweets to the groom. As soon as she goes ahead to feed the sweets, she slips and kisses the groom by mistake. After this moment all the people present in the procession start laughing. But the bride does not like this.

The groom himself could not control his laughter as soon as the sister-in-law was sitting kissing the groom in the midst of feeding sweets. This unique video related to marriage is becoming increasingly viral on every platform of social media. It has been uploaded on Instagram account named bhutni_ke_memes. Thousands of people have watched this video.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!