Viral: Hijab-clad school girls joyously dance at Onam celebration in Kerala - Watch

New Delhi: Kerala celebrated the harvest festival of Onam after 4 long years with much gusto and excitement. One such celebration video from a high school in the Wandoor town in the Malappuram district of Kerala of hijab-clad girls celebrating the festival is going viral on the internet. In the video, the girls are seen wearing saris along with a hijab and dancing in a group as part of the Onam celebrations in their school.

Amid the tensions and debates on the hijab controversy in Karnataka schools, netizens appreciated the multiculturalism depicted in the video.

A professor shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Onam being celebrated by Hijab-wearing Muslim girls in a school in Kerala - Onam is harvesting festival of people of Kerala, not of Hindus only as Hindu right-wing claims!"

Onam being celebrated by Hijab-wearing Muslim girls in a school in Kerala - Onam is harvesting festival of people of Kerala, not of Hindus only as Hindu right-wing claims! pic.twitter.com/Wu9pzxgmFx — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 3, 2022

However, an activist was not happy to see the video and claimed that this was a 'misuse' of the hijab.

"Hijab Misused and Misrepresented. Hijab is a Symbol of Modesty and Chastity. Dancing wearing Hijab defeats it's Very Purpose. Hijab is not Just a Dress it's a Concept and Ideology which ensures Safety of Woman," she tweeted.

Hijab is not Just a Dress it's a Concept and Ideology which ensures Safety of Woman. https://t.co/XNkro4W1Lc — Asma Zehra Tayeba Dr. (@AsmaZehradr) September 4, 2022

Onam was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Kerala on Thursday after its celebration in the last two years was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

In 2018 and 2019 also, Onam celebrations were dampened by the devastating floods in parts of the state.

Unlike the previous two years, people were not confined to their homes and celebrated Thiruvonam, whose highlight is the sumptuous 'sadhya' or feast, with their loved ones and friends.

