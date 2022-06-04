हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

VIRAL: Man teaches an American to dance like Shah Rukh Khan- WATCH

The viral video was uploaded on Instagram by Gabe Coaster and has received over 16k views so far.

VIRAL: Man teaches an American to dance like Shah Rukh Khan- WATCH

Viral Video: What comes to your mind when you think of the word romance? A cute smile with dimples, hands up in the air-- Shah Rukh Khan aka the king of romance. In a video that has now gone viral on the internet an Indian-American man, presumably, an SRK fan can be seen teaching an American boy the famous ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ step by Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, an American who is shooting a vox pop can be seen asking people about their favourite dance moves when he comes across an Indian- American man.

 So when an Indian-American man was asked to show what his favourite dance move was, he pulled out the famous SRK walk on the Brooklyn Bridge with his arms wide open.

Here's the video!

The American interviewer asks the man, “So what do you think about dancing?” The Indian-American man answers, “Oh I love to dance. I’m a pretty good dancer. I don’t do it in public but I’m a good dancer.” “Would you be willing to teach me your favourite dance move?” Gabe asks.

And the Indian man shows classic SRK move and trust us he has nailed it.

 The video was uploaded on Instagram by Gabe Coaster and has received over 16k views so far.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videoShah Rukh KhanViral contentInstagramTrending
Next
Story

Centre 'admitted' in court Satyendar Jain not an ‘accused', says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

PT24M50S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition) : PFI behind Kanpur riots?