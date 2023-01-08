topStoriesenglish
VIRAL: MP thief's 'victory dance' video will crack you up; WATCH

In the CCTV video footage shared on Twitter by a user, the thief can be seen dancing and chewing gutkha after breaking into the shop as he was assured of hitting a jackpot. 

Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The robbery took place under Khaniyadhana Police Station in Madhya Pradesh.
  • The thief tried to break CCTV cameras but could not damage the recordings.
  • Police has identified the thief and a hunt is on to nab him.

A unique incident of theft has come to light in Madhya Pradesh where a thief celebrated his success by dancing. Unfortunately, he missed the fact that while no one was present inside the shop, he was being watched by the CCTV. While you may have come across many videos of people stealing things, you may not have seen a thief performing a victory dance to celebrate his stolen treasure.

The funny incident happened in Madhya Pradesh. In the CCTV video footage shared on Twitter by a user, the thief can be seen dancing and chewing gutkha after breaking into the shop as he was assured of hitting a jackpot. The thief robbed two shops that night.

After dancing his heart out, the thief takes a copy of the accounts along with the laptop and some cash from the shop. The whole incident got captured on CCTV. The Khaniyadhana police have registered a case and started searching for the dancer thief. Since the thief had noticed CCTV, he broke all the cameras before leaving, but till the time, enough evidence was captured on the camera. 

According to the information, Somi Jain, a resident of Khaniyadhana town, has a business of tiles and sanitarywares. When Jain came to know about the theft, he reached the Khaniyadhana police station on January 5 and lodged a complaint.

Shop owner Somi Jain told that the camera and DBR installed in his shop were damaged by the thief. The video of the thief has surfaced after the DBR was repaired. The thief stayed inside the shop for three and a half hours. 

Khaniyadhana police has identified the thief as Golu Yadav. He is a resident of Khaniyadhana area. Khaniyadhana police station in-charge Timesh Chhari said that the accused thief has been identified and the police are on the lookout for the thief, reported the Hindustan.

