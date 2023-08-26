Viral News: In Jyoti Maurya Like Case, Wife Moves in with Panchayat Secretary After Landing Job; Husband Claims to Have Educated Her Through Labor

Fatehpur Viral Story: In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, a young man has alleged that he educated his wife through his labor and secured her a job as a Mission Manager in the village panchayat. However, she has now moved in with the Panchayat Secretary, leaving her husband behind, taking their children with her. The man claims that when he arrived in Fatehpur from Chitrakoot to meet his wife and children, he was subjected to physical assault. The aggrieved husband has filed a complaint seeking justice from the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP). This incident is now under scrutiny, much like the recent case involving PCS officer Jyoti Maurya in Bareilly.

Husband's Allegations Against Wife

Sitasharan Pandey, residing in the Rapura village of Chitrakoot, recently approached the collectorate and complained to the DM that he married Neelam from the Lodhwara village on March 6, 2011. After marriage, everything was going well, and they had two children together. According to the husband's claim, he worked as a laborer and used his earnings to build a house in his in-law's village and educated his wife to apply for a job. Subsequently, on December 16, 2019, Neelam secured a job as a Mission Manager in the Bahua block of Fatehpur. Afterward, Neelam moved to the Bahua village with their children.



The husband alleges that during this time, Neelam developed a romantic relationship with Anup Singh, the Panchayat Secretary of the block. Later, she moved in with Anup Singh, taking their children with her. Sitasharan, who works a private job in Delhi, came to Fatehpur upon learning about his wife's living arrangements. Here, he claims he was subjected to physical assault and denied access to Neelam and their children. He alleges that his wife's presence with Anup Singh led to a violent altercation.

Wife's Serious Accusations

On the other hand, Neelam denies the allegations made by Sitasharan. She claims that Sitasharan is addicted to alcohol and doesn't engage in any work. According to her, he used to take money from her and regularly traveled to Delhi and Mumbai. When he ran out of money, he would return home and physically abuse her and the children after consuming alcohol. This is why she decided to live separately with her children.

Neelam further states that just a few days ago, her husband came to the block and, under the influence of alcohol, made baseless accusations of an illicit relationship and used offensive language. In response, the Block Development Officer (BDO) reprimanded him and had him removed from the premises. Neelam claims that since she stopped giving money to her husband, he has been making false allegations against her and continually complains to authorities. She plans to meet with the DM and SP to seek action against her husband.