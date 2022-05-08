India and Pakistan may have their political and border differences for many reasons, but there’s no denying the fact that art and music have always kept the two neighbours united. One such video, proving India and Pakistan’s love for music has surfaced on the internet.

In a video that is going viral on social media these days, a Pakistani entertainer gives a heartfelt performance of the popular Indian song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ and the best part is he did so by wearing a clown costume.

The video has surfaced from the street of Karachi, however, what captured the attention of Tweeple is the pain and deep emotions in the artist’s voice.

Before we go any further, watch the video here!

Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya's words echoing beautifully in Karachi. https://t.co/6ORLf1RJU0 — वरुण (@varungrover) May 3, 2022

The viral video, shared by comedian Varun Grover, features a Pakistani man named Arif Khan, who seems to be in conversation with a Youtuber.

The touching clip has garnered over 6.45 lakh views and not to mention the tremendous amount of love from India and across the border.

Check some reactions here!

“Compulsions of the worldly responsibility have chained another budding talent. Time to blossom, bro...You gave way forward. Go for it,” wrote a Twitter user by the name of Deepak TAAK.

“Amazing lyrics and rendered with so much love and emotions,” wrote another.

“Heard this song hundreds of times. But this suddenly gave me goosebumps,” another user wrote.