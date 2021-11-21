Viral picture of Modi-Yogi bonhomie sets the tone for UP elections

New Delhi: With months to go before the high-stake elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is gearing up for a massive campaign in the coming months. Two of the tallest leaders of the party – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – set the tone of the upcoming polls as the duo was seen engaged in what appears to be a deep discussion that was captured on camera.

The Modi-Yogi bonhomie was on full display with the PM’s hand on Adityanath’s shoulder. The picture appears to contain a crucial message for the opposition and the voters – that PM Modi has got CM Yogi’s back. It is a big sign that Yogi Adityanath will be the chief minister if BJP is voted back to power.

Check out the pictures here:

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Adityanath also wrote a poem about the commitment of making a new India. It translates as: "We have started a journey with a pledge, dedicating our mind and body, to make the sun rise high above the sky and make a new India.”

The prime minister, who is in Lucknow to attend the DGPs' conference, is staying at Raj Bhavan since Friday night.

Adityanath had gone to meet the prime minister on Sunday morning. However, it is not known what discussion took place between them.