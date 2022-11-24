VIRAL: Rahul Gandhi turns 'ARCHERY COACH' for Priyanka Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'- WATCH

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been in the news for the last few months for 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra. Moreover, after the Yatra came to Maharashtra, it was seen that there was a lot of controversy over the statement he made about freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in the meeting in Hingoli. Many photos and videos of Rahul Gandhi have become the topic of discussion during this 'Yatra'. Now one such video of him is going viral and in this video his sister Priyanka Gandhi is also seen along with Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly, in the video, a bow and arrow can be seen in the hands of both of them, which has started a strong discussion.

The Congress party has tweeted this video during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has entered Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra and on the second day of the yatra, Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and their son participated in the yatra in Borgaon area. Along with him, it was seen that former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and important Congress leader Sachin Pilot also participated in the yatra. Meanwhile, Congress has tweeted a video of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. While sharing the video, the Congress party tweeted "The beginning is intense..". At the very beginning of this video, Priyanka Gandhi is seen trying to aim in front with a bow and arrow in her hand. In the video, Rahul Gandhi is standing next to him and he is guiding Priyanka Gandhi through shooting arrows. Then, in the next scene, Rahul Gandhi himself is seen standing with a bow and arrow in his hand.

Rahul Gandhi will travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir through various parts of the country during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. So far, he has traveled through the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and now the Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Madhya Pradesh. The Congress is claiming that this 'Yatra' is getting a huge response.