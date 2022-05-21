हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral Video: 80-year-old grandma accepts deadlift challenge, leaves grandson in shock - WATCH

The video was shared by ‘ptwithdrea' on Instagram. 

Viral Video: 80-year-old grandma accepts deadlift challenge, leaves grandson in shock - WATCH

Viral video: A video of a 80-year-old grandma is doing rounds on social media platforms, in which she can be seen doing deadlifts with heavy weights. The video was posted  by ‘Punjabi Industry' on Instagram on Friday and is going crazy viral on social media now. 

In the video, the old woman can be seen lifting weights and doing deadlifts, which is considered one of the most difficult workouts.

The young boy, which is repotedly the grandson of the old lady, can be seen making a video of his grandmother who is lifting a barbell on the terrace of a house. As soon as the woman lifts the weights, the boy gets surprised and gets up to held the woman keep it down. 

Watch the video here: 

The video was shared by ‘ptwithdrea' on Instagram. Meanwhile, the video has garnered over 7,000 views on Instagram and many likes and comments. Many netizens have also left comments on the post. 

One Instagram user wrote, “Where did you get this video from? She is my grandmother.”

Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoInstagram videohilarious videoGrandmother videosweightlifting
