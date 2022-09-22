Viral Video: Agra doctor revives new born via Mouth-to-Mouth for 7 mins

Agra: An old video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra is going viral on social media where a female doctor can be seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive a newborn baby. In the viral video, Dr Sulekha Choudhary, a Pediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra is giving 'mouth-to-mouth respiration' to a newborn baby. The incident occurred in March 2022 at Etmadpur, Agra. It went viral again after UP cop Sachin Kaushik posted it on Twitter.

The baby girl was born through normal delivery but she had difficulty breathing and there was no movement in the body. Oxygen support was given to the newborn first, but when it did not help, then 'mouth-to-mouth respiration' was given for about 7 minutes after which the child breathed.

