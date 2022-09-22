NewsIndia
AGRA DOCTOR

Viral Video: Agra doctor revives new born via Mouth-to-Mouth for 7 mins

In the viral video, Dr Sulekha Choudhary, a Pediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra is giving 'mouth-to-mouth respiration' to a newborn baby

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An old video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra is going viral on social media
  • A female doctor can be seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on newborn
  • Dr Sulekha Choudhary, a Pediatrician in Agra is giving 'mouth-to-mouth respiration

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Agra doctor revives new born via Mouth-to-Mouth for 7 mins

Agra: An old video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra is going viral on social media where a female doctor can be seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive a newborn baby. In the viral video, Dr Sulekha Choudhary, a Pediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra is giving 'mouth-to-mouth respiration' to a newborn baby. The incident occurred in March 2022 at Etmadpur, Agra. It went viral again after UP cop Sachin Kaushik posted it on Twitter. 

The baby girl was born through normal delivery but she had difficulty breathing and there was no movement in the body. Oxygen support was given to the newborn first, but when it did not help, then 'mouth-to-mouth respiration' was given for about 7 minutes after which the child breathed. 
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case