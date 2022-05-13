हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral Video: Bride makes jaw-dropping entry at her wedding, dances to Salaam-E-Ishq song - WATCH

In the video, the bride can be seen entering her wedding venue with swag while dancing to a Bollywood song, Salaam-E-Ishq from the film of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan. 

Viral Video: Bride makes jaw-dropping entry at her wedding, dances to Salaam-E-Ishq song - WATCH

New Delhi: Weddings are supposed to be one of the most important days in everyone’s lives. Be it a girl or a guy, everyone has their own dream wedding ideas. From their clothes to venue, everything needs to compliment each other. 

A wedding means entering a new phase in our life. So why wouldn’t we enter with style? Well, the video we have here for you today will give you new goals and ideas for your wedding entry. 

In a video, which is doing rounds on social media platforms, a bride can be seen entering her wedding venue with swag while dancing to a Bollywood song, Salaam-E-Ishq from the film of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan. 

The bride, Priyanka Thapliyal, made a jaw-dropping entry in her wedding as she walked down the aisle wearing a stunning red lehenga and sunglasses. 

Watch the video here:

The video was posted online by an Instagram page ‘bridal_lehenga_designn’, with the following caption: ‘Our Swagger Bride’. 

As soon as the video was posted online, it was showered with lots of love and likes by the netizens and went crazy viral. Till now, the reel has garnered over 190k views and 6,300 likes. 

