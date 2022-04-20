New Delhi: The wedding is supposed to be the most special day for every girl and nothing can come between the bride and her dream wedding, not even the groom. A video of an incident, which proves this point, is currently doing rounds on social media platforms.

In the video, the bride slapped the groom during the varamala ceremony and then walked off the stage. Shocking, isn’t it?

Even though the actual reason for the bride’s reaction can not be ascertained, many reports suggest that the groom had arrived at the wedding venue drunk, which irked the girl.

This untoward incident brought the wedding festivities to a standstill. At the start of the video, the guest can be seen having a gala time, but the incident left them in shock seconds later.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, where the baraat had arrived from Jalaun district’s Chamari village for the marriage of Ravikanth.

Watch the viral video here:

In UP's Hamirpur, a video of a bride slapping the groom on stage during "jaimal" ceremony on Sunday has surfaced. Details on what triggered this outburst are still sketchy but a relative from groom's side claims bride "didn't like" the groom. pic.twitter.com/LjbSKmy0OD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 18, 2022

Wanna know what happened next? Well, reports suggest that the wedding finally did take place after the two parties reached an agreement.

Live TV