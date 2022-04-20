हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral video: Bride slaps groom during varmala ceremony, walks off stage in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur - Watch

A video has gone viral on social media, in which a bride slapped the groom during the varamala ceremony and then walked off the stage.

Viral video: Bride slaps groom during varmala ceremony, walks off stage in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur - Watch

New Delhi: The wedding is supposed to be the most special day for every girl and nothing can come between the bride and her dream wedding, not even the groom. A video of an incident, which proves this point, is currently doing rounds on social media platforms. 

In the video, the bride slapped the groom during the varamala ceremony and then walked off the stage. Shocking, isn’t it?

Even though the actual reason for the bride’s reaction can not be ascertained, many reports suggest that the groom had arrived at the wedding venue drunk, which irked the girl.

This untoward incident brought the wedding festivities to a standstill. At the start of the video, the guest can be seen having a gala time, but the incident left them in shock seconds later. 

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, where the baraat had arrived from Jalaun district’s Chamari village for the marriage of Ravikanth. 

Watch the viral video here:

Wanna know what happened next? Well, reports suggest that the wedding finally did take place after the two parties reached an agreement.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videowedding videoViralTwitter videoFunny videoBride video
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi takes potshot at PM Narendra Modi over coal shortage, says 'only eight days of stocks left'

Must Watch

PT1M39S

War Superfast: 56th day of war today, watch big news