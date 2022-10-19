NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: Girls Dancing for Instagram reels at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Minister orders probe- WATCH

The priest of Mahakal Temple, Mahesh Guru demanded action against the girls, citing the video as derogatory and contrary to the Sanatan tradition after the Instagram reel went viral.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Girls dancing in the Mahakal temple premises in Ujjain for an Instagram reel went viral
  • A girl shot it while performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple
  • Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered probe into this issue

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Girls Dancing for Instagram reels at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Minister orders probe- WATCH

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday took note of girls who shot an Instagram reel on the temple premises in Ujjain. The matter pertains to girls who shot Instagram reels combining Bollywood songs on the temple premises and the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal temple in Ujjain. The uploaded video on social media went viral. The video shows one of the girls performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple. Meanwhile, other girls are seen posing and dancing to Bollywood songs around the temple premises. 

After the video went viral, the priest of Mahakal Temple, Mahesh Guru demanded action against the girls, citing the video as derogatory and contrary to the Sanatan tradition. “This type of video destroyed the sanctity of the temple. The employees of Mahakal temple were also not fulfilling their responsibility,” said the priest. 

"I have instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated," said Mr Mishra.

According to the viral video, a girl shot it while performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple. The other girl shot the video while roaming around the temple premises

Live Tv

Viral videoTrending videoViraldance videoGirlsMahakal templeNarottam MishraUjjainInstagramSocial mediaTwitterInstagram Reels

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022