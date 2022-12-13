Viral Video: Heartwarming! Son gifts father his dream bike, netizens react- WATCH

Viral Video: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ujwal Sidnag. Ujwal surprised his father with the bike of his dreams. Father goes speechless when he finally meets the 'love of his life' which he sacrificed because of his responsibilities. The father’s reaction after seeing his dream bike will melt your heart. Son shared a cute story behind the idea of gifting the bike to his dad. The video is going viral on Instagram and has recieved over 2.8 million views.

“There is no words to express you, you are my superman, super god everything. My dad always used to love my grandpa's bike which was returned back to the department as my grandpa was Sub-inspector. Until last year I had no idea how much he loved this bike when we randomly just visited the showroom to just check with the price but my dad was like, ‘We can't afford this right now, it's too expensive .’ But that day I really saw the love for it as he was curiously asking all the questions to the representative their ! He loved it so much because it was the exact same bike which his dad used to ride the older version of this back in his days! So thought there could not be any much of a gift than this, which makes him happy! I'm thankful to God for giving me strength to fulfill his dreams, whatever I'm today it's because of your support. I still remember when I quit my job & came told you I wanna pursue my passion & start a business & you said, ‘OK, do what makes you happy, I will always have your back!' What more could I ask than this, this is one of the best days of my life,” Ujwal wrote on instagram in a long post.

Netizens React

Ujwal also recalls how his father supported his decision when he decided to quit his job and pursue his dreams of doing business. Netizens flooded the comment section with 'awww' and 'I am crying' reactions. This video made everyone emotional. And aspire people to 'make their parents proud'.