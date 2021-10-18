Viral video: Madhya Pradesh woman thrashes husband's alleged girlfriend in gym, cases filed- Watch

New Delhi: An uncommon incident that took place in Bhopal, has caught everyone's attention. The Bhopal police on Friday (October 15, 2021) filed cross complaints after a woman hit another woman in a gym suspecting that the latter was having an affair with her husband.

The uncanny incident was also recorded on video, which has now gone viral on social media, an official said on Monday.

The official said that the incident took place on October 15 in the capital's Koh-e-Fiza area and the cases were filed on Sunday after the video went viral.

In the 2 minutes 15 seconds long video, one woman in burkha can be seen grappling with a man first and then assaulting another woman, who can be seen wearing gym clothes and sports shoes.

Madhya Pradesh: गर्ललफ्रेंड के साथ जिम करते पति को रंगेहाथ पकड़ा, फिर जमकर की धुनाई ; पति-पत्नी का चल रहा तीन तलाक का केस pic.twitter.com/sphcaSlmc9 — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) October 17, 2021

Anil Bajpai, who is in charge of the Koh-e-Fiza police station said that a 30-year-old woman, along with her sister, reached the gym where her husband was exercising in the presence of his alleged girlfriend and others.

"The woman suspected that her husband was having a relationship with this woman in the gym. She started hitting the latter with shoes while others, including the man, tried to stop her. The entire ruckus went on for 10 minutes. On Sunday, the woman and her husband lodged complaints against each other," he said.

Meanwhile, the man, who is said to be a resident of Noormahal Road in Bhopal, has denied all the allegations levied on him by his wife. He has claimed that he does not even know the woman who is being labelled his alleged girlfriend.

The police has registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Bajpai said, adding that the woman had, earlier, filed a harassment and dowry case against her husband in Shahjahanabad police station here.

“The woman has been living with her parents since then, and notices are being served on the couple for interrogation,” Bajpai added.

