New Delhi: Amid soaring petrol and diesel prices across India, social media is set on fire with netizens making jokes and memes about the fuel price hikes. A video song is now going viral on Facebook where a boyfriend is describing his pain of not being able to visit his girlfriend because of a hike in petrol rates.

In the video, the boy rants about the petrol price hike and dreams about meeting his girlfriend, but laments blames the increased fuel rates for not being able to meet her.

Posted by the page 'Magadhi boys' on April 6, the 3:55 minute-long clip has so far garnered over 12,000 likes and more than 505 comments.

While some internet users praised the lyrics, some said that the song is a good way to reach the government.

WATCH:

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre or over 10 per cent.

That was the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Petrol prices have surged past Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above that level in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

While Parbhani in Maharashtra is said to have the costliest petrol in the country at Rs 123.46 a litre, diesel is the costliest at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 107.61 a litre).

