Viral Video: Man dances to 'Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua' on treadmill, netizens shocked- WATCH

Viral Video: In a new amazing viral video an influencer named Alok Sharma has stirred the internet after dancing to the iconic Rangeela movie song 'Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua'. Well, yes dancing to some songs is normal but what made Alok's video stand out of the crowd is dancing flawlessly on a treadmill. He posted the video on his Instagram account. Internet users have been gushing over him and are utterly enamoured with his performance and facial expressions.

The video was shared on November 9. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip also garnered more than 30k views. Netizens praised him in the comments section after thoroughly enjoying his performance.

Netizens Praised the performance

One user commented 'Show Stoppers Performance bro', another user commented 'U should try in DID', Many uses praised him by posting heart or fire emoticons.