topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: Man dances to 'Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua' on treadmill, netizens shocked- WATCH

The clip also garnered more than 30k views. Netizens praised him in the comments section after thoroughly enjoying his performance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Man dances to 'Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua' on treadmill, netizens shocked- WATCH

Viral Video: In a new amazing viral video an influencer named Alok Sharma has stirred the internet after dancing to the iconic Rangeela movie song  'Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua'. Well, yes dancing to some songs is normal but what made Alok's video stand out of the crowd is dancing flawlessly on a treadmill. He posted the video on his Instagram account. Internet users have been gushing over him and are utterly enamoured with his performance and facial expressions.

The video was shared on November 9. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip also garnered more than 30k views. Netizens praised him in the comments section after thoroughly enjoying his performance.

Netizens Praised the performance 

One user commented 'Show Stoppers Performance bro', another user commented 'U should try in DID', Many uses praised him by posting heart or fire emoticons. 

Live Tv

Viral videoViralHai ramaRangeelaTreadmillTrendingSocial mediaInstagram

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend