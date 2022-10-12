Viral Video: Man Wearing ‘The Nun’ costume does Giddha dance, netizens react- WATCH

The Nun is a well-known character from the Conjuring series among horror fans, which is why many people dress up as the frightening Nun for Halloween. It's enough to give you nightmares for days just by looking at The Nun's face. The Nun, however, has a hilarious desi side that you can see in this video. It will make you giggle every time you watch it. The page "imjustbesti" posted the video to Instagram with the caption "POSSESSIVE GIDHA LMAO." As Halloween draws closer, more and more people are dressing up in spooky makeup and costumes.

It shows a man dancing in his living room with some family members while wearing The Nun's attire. The man is performing the Punjabi traditional dance known as Giddha with much emotion, not just any regular dancing. The woman filming The Nun couldn't help but laugh as he claps and moves to the Punjabi song. Funny enough, a man dancing and creating a cross with his hands was spotted behind him.

The reel has gone viral with over 1 million views and 60k likes. Netizens are watching the video and flooded the comments laughing emojis and puns. A user commented, “The Nun turned into ‘Nuninder’. “Arrey nuninder pehchaneya,” another user commented. “The guy in the back with the cross,” a user pointed out.