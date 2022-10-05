NewsIndia
Viral video: Man's commentary in Sanskrit while kids play gully cricket wins Internet; PM Modi reacts - WATCH

Since being shared on Twitter on Sunday (October 2), the video has received over 6.5 lakh views and has been liked by more than 21,000 people.

New Delhi: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the upcoming T20 World Cup is not the only thing which is being talked about on social media platforms at the moment as a video of a man commentating on a game of gully cricket is also doing rounds on the Internet. In the 44-second long clip on Twitter, a man can be heard commentating in fluent Sanskrit as a group of teenagers plays cricket in a gully.

Since being shared on Twitter by user Lakshmi Narayana BS on Sunday (October 2), the video has received over 6.5 lakh views and has been liked by more than 21,000 people. 

While some users commented that they are now "keen to learn Sanskrit", others quipped that it is "not a bad idea to include Sanskrit in sports commentary".

"Feels great to listen to such a simple version of Sanskrit! Very fluent speaker with excellent pronunciation!! Loved it!!," a Twitterati wrote.

WATCH: Man's commentary in Sanskrit while kids play cricket goes viral

The viral video also caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention and won his praise. 

"This is heartening to see… Congrats to those undertaking this effort," PM Modi said while retweeting the video.

He also tagged one of his "Mann Ki Baat" addresses, where he had mentioned a similar effort in Varanasi. 

In his address, PM Modi said that he was surprised to hear the commentary in Sanskrit during a cricket tournament being held among Sanskrit colleges in Varanasi. 

"Why not have good commentaries of different sports and especially Indian sports in more and more languages, we must think about encouraging it. I would urge the Sports Ministry and private institutional partners to think about it," he had said.

