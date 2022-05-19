Noida vlogger Vikash Tyagi has landed in trouble after he took his pet dog to the Kedarnath shrine and got a priest to put a vermillion tilak on him. As per a report by The Federal, Tyagi took his four-and-a-half-year-old pet husky named Nawab to the holy shrine during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. A video of Nawab seeking blessings from Nandi outside the temple by touching the idol with its paw has gone viral. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has expressed its anger over the incident. Notably, Nawab is an Instagram influencer with the handle ‘huskyindia0’ and has more than 74K followers.

A video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption - “Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have traveled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere. That’s why I have a request from all your pet parents. When you give respect to your fur baby, then only the person in front will respect your pet(kid). It is not that my parents do not face problems by taking me with them. But my parents fight with that problem but always take me along.”

A report by ToI quoted Ajendra Ajay, president of BKTC, saying: “Crores of people have faith in Baba Kedarnath, their sentiments are hurt by such activities by YouTubers and vloggers. These people have no devotion, they come here only to shoot reels and videos with Bollywood songs playing in the background. It gets in the way of pilgrims who come to seek the blessings of Baba Kedarnath.”

