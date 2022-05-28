हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video of a puppy distracting and stealing candy from little girl is too cute to miss - WATCH

The video, that has left netizens in splits, was shared on Pubity has over 2 million views till now.

Viral video of a puppy distracting and stealing candy from little girl is too cute to miss - WATCH

Viral video: A cute video of a little puppy distracting a toddler is doing rounds on social media and there’s a special reason behind it. In the video, the little girl can be seen walking with a candy in her hand, while a adorable little puppy tries to grab her attention. As the video pregresses, the doggo can be seen making continuous attempts to steal the kid’s candy from her hand and is finally able to do so, leaving the little girl in tears. 

The video shows the puppy cleverly distracting the little girl for a moment which makes her drop her candy, which the doggo later on steals from her and runs away. This leaves the toddler in teras, but the puppy can be seen wagging its tail out of joy in the background.

The video, that has left netizens in splits, was shared on Pubity has over 2 million views till now. “The puppy marching off with the candy in the background,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

