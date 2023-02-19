Viral Video: Palazzo Pants, Made of Jute, Priced at Rs 60,000; Netizens Shocked

Fashion is unique to everyone's tastes and what seems stylish to some, may appear outlandish to others. In the past, there have been several instances of netizens sharing bizarre clothes being priced at exorbitant prices which are neither visually-appealing nor original. Similarly, an Instagram user, Shelmy recently shared a video of a pair of palazzo pants she spotted in a store that was made out of jute bag material. The craziest part is that the store was selling it for Rs 60,000. Yes, you read that right. The Instagram user even zoomed into the price tag to show her followers of the unreasonably high price of the pants.

The pants appeared to be made out of a jute material referred to as 'bori' in Hindi. It has a print on one of the legs and a black string at the waist. The design also isn't too appealing and is definitely not worth Rs 60,000.

Watch the video:

Many users commented on the video saying that the jute material used is available for a much cheaper price than the clothing store has suggested. Another netizen joked if the palazzo pants belonged to Urfi Javed, a social media star known for her unusual fashion choices.

Last year, luxury label Gucci was selling an umbrella for 11,100 yuan (Rs 1.3 lakh) in China. The brands had clarified that the umbrellas are not for protecting users from the rain…but instead for preventing them from the sun. it’s more of a fashion symbol than a utility.

A video with the hashtag "the collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof" gained over 140 million views on the Chinese social media platform. Weibo.