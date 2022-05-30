हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral Video: Parrot talks to woman in Hindi, calls her mummy asking for chai in hilarious clip - WATCH

The video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. Within few days, the video garnered over 49.8 views and thousands of likes.

Viral Video: Parrot talks to woman in Hindi, calls her mummy asking for chai in hilarious clip - WATCH

Viral Video: The internet is flooded with viral videos of animals and birds caught on camera doing hilarious things, but this latest video of a parrot has left netizens in splits and shock. Parrots are beautiful and highly intellectual birds and are able to mimic human speech fluently. One such video of a parrot talking is doing rounds on social media platforms. But this is no ordinary talking parrot, as this bird doesn’t only repeat what the humans say but actually make a conversation with them. 

Many families in India get exotic parrots as pets. In the video, we see one such parrot – a chattering lory breed. 

In the video, the parrot can be seen sitting on a stool and screaming  ‘Mummyyyyyy’ ion the top of her voice. The adorable parrot is trying to call a woman just like any other Indian kids. A woman can also be heard in the back replying to the bird saying, “Aayi beta”. The parrot then goes on to talk to her in hindi for over two minutes. 

Watch the viral video here: 

The video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. Within few days, the video garnered over 49.8 views and thousands of likes. 

