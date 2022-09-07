NewsIndia
Viral video: Pet dog bites a boy in Ghaziabad society lift as owner remains mute spectator; case filed - WATCH

The incident took place in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension's Charms Castle when the boy entered the lift with a schoolbag on his shoulder.

Viral video: Pet dog bites a boy in Ghaziabad society lift as owner remains mute spectator; case filed - WATCH

Ghaziabad: A boy was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator even as the animal`s owner appeared to be a mute spectator, following which the Ghaziabad police have registered a case, an official said. The incident, a video of which has gone viral, happened in Rajnagar Extension`s Charms Castle when the boy, with a schoolbag on his shoulder, was bitten by the dog inside the lift of the high-rise residential building.  The boy`s parents approached Nandigram Police Station where a complaint under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of IPC was registered.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the elevator of the residential complex. 

The video shows the boy being attacked by the dog with its leash in the woman`s hand. 

When she walked out of the lift, the dog again leaped upon the child but was pulled away by the woman.

WATCH: Pet dog bites a child in Ghaziabad society lift as owner looks on

"In the viral video from Charms Castle in Rajnagar Extension, a boy was attacked by a dog and the woman stood in her place holding the leash. A complaint has been lodged by the boy`s father and the investigation is still underway," said Alok Dubey, Circle Officer.

