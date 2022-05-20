Viral video: Big fat Indian wedding are full of rituals and traditions, which can be at time be lengthy and tiring for all. Doesn’t matter how much one tries some or the other ritual is done in a hurry due to the time crunch. Sometimes some small rituals gets overlooked as well, but no one likes hurting their way through the most important ritual of all, pheras! A video is doing rounds on social media platforms in which the priest can be seen rushing the couple through their pheras because he is getting later.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘wedabout’. In the video, the beautiful couple can be seen taking their final rounds to marriage under a glamorous mandap when the panditji asks the bride and groom to run. ‘Bhaglo beta bhaglo’, the panditji could be heard saying.

The video was shared with caption, ‘A savage Panditji at your wedding is a must for extra fun and Masti’.

Watch the viral video below:

As soon as the video was posted online, the netizens went gala over it and showered it with likes and views. Till now, the video has received nearly 20k views and 820 likes.