Viral Video: School girls indulge in street fight over Boy in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, Netizens react- WATCH

Jharkhand: Videos of catfights are common on social media, and the main cause is usually a dispute over a lover. Another video on social media is going viral where two girls in school uniforms were seen fighting over a boy in Jharkhand's Hazaribag. In the video, the girl students can be seen violently pulling at the hairs each other, punching each other.

The two girls were from Ananda College in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh can be seen grabbing each other by each other’s hair while also shoving and kicking each other as a fight escalates. Two of their friends can also be seen trying to break up the fight as they try to distance the two girls from each other.

In the video, some boys who are not visible in the video, who was spectating the whole scenario, can be heard passing comments and cheering on the fight. The video shows that the incident took place outside the canteen of Ananda college in Hazaribagh. The video has been making rounds on the internet as many users rushed the video to remark on the scene with witty comments.

Netizens hilarious take on the video

One user quoting the song lyrics of the song Nikama Kiya Is Dil Ne song by Himesh Reshammiya, implying how the song perfectly fits the situation as the crux of the song means that the heart makes one do dumb things.

Another user wrote "Ek aise ladai mai bhi deserve karta hoon" he, too, deserves a fight like this where two girls fight over him, implying at the scare view of such a thing happening in real life with anyone.