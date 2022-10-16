NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: School girls indulge in street fight over Boy in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, Netizens react- WATCH

Two girls in school uniforms were seen fighting over a boy in Jharkhand's Hazaribag, the video has been making rounds on the internet as many users rushed the video to remark on the scene with witty comments.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The incident took place in Hazaribagh
  • The video went viral on Twitter
  • The video has received more than 3k likes on Twitter

Trending Photos

Viral Video: School girls indulge in street fight over Boy in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, Netizens react- WATCH

Jharkhand: Videos of catfights are common on social media, and the main cause is usually a dispute over a lover. Another video on social media is going viral where two girls in school uniforms were seen fighting over a boy in Jharkhand's Hazaribag. In the video, the girl students can be seen violently pulling at the hairs each other, punching each other.

The two girls were from Ananda College in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh can be seen grabbing each other by each other’s hair while also shoving and kicking each other as a fight escalates. Two of their friends can also be seen trying to break up the fight as they try to distance the two girls from each other.

In the video, some boys who are not visible in the video, who was spectating the whole scenario, can be heard passing comments and cheering on the fight. The video shows that the incident took place outside the canteen of Ananda college in Hazaribagh. The video has been making rounds on the internet as many users rushed the video to remark on the scene with witty comments.

Netizens hilarious take on the video

One user quoting the song lyrics of the song Nikama Kiya Is Dil Ne song by Himesh Reshammiya, implying how the song perfectly fits the situation as the crux of the song means that the heart makes one do dumb things.

Another user wrote "Ek aise ladai mai bhi deserve karta hoon" he, too, deserves a fight like this where two girls fight over him, implying at the scare view of such a thing happening in real life with anyone.

Live Tv

Viral videoViralJharkhandGirls FightTrending videoStreet fightSocial mediaTwitterHazaribag

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN