Residents in Delhi's Peeragarhi area woke up to find blue water flowing from their taps on Monday. The water is not only undrinkable but also unfit for bathing, washing clothes, or even cleaning utensils. This has added to the woes of the already frustrated residents. A video of the sky blue water pouring out of a washroom tap is going viral on social media. The residents of the area are grappling with a severe water crisis. They are increasingly frustrated with the filthy water seeping into their homes and the stagnant sewage accumulating outside, as per a report by Times Now Navbharat.

This situation has sparked widespread anger among nearly 1,500 families in Peeragarhi and Mianwali Colony, the report added. The dirty water is not just an eyesore but a health hazard, breeding mosquitoes and raising concerns about potential disease outbreaks.

"Aaj blue hai paani-paani..." turned into a reality in Delhi!



People of the capital were bored of regular water, so now for a change, the revolutionary government of @ArvindKejriwal is supplying blue water. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/wfUaTB5nuR — Sumiran Komarraju (@SumiranKV) July 26, 2024

Unresolved Complaints Fueling Anger

The problem began with sewer blockages and accumulation of dirty water outside homes. Despite numerous complaints to the Delhi Jal Board and the Water Ministry, there has been no resolution. Locals are irate as their repeated pleas for help seem to fall on deaf ears. Last week, residents took to the streets to protest against their local MLA, blocking roads and staging a sit-in, but their grievances remain unaddressed.

Sewer Blockages and Stagnant Water

The situation has worsened due to persistent sewer blockages. For the past three months, the damaged sewer lines have been overflowing, causing filthy water to spill onto the streets. This stagnant water outside the homes has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, further aggravating the health risks for the residents.

Coloured Water Inside Homes

The contamination problem has now extended indoors. Residents report that the water coming out of their taps is alarmingly blue, rendering it unsuitable for drinking, bathing, or washing dishes. One local resident shared that the water’s unusual color is a new development, which has only added to their distress. Despite several complaints, the situation remains unresolved, leaving many to feel as though they are being deliberately neglected.

Residents' Frustration with Authorities

Residents are expressing their frustration with both the Delhi Jal Board and the Water Ministry. They feel abandoned and believe that their concerns are being ignored. The shortage of clean drinking water and the presence of sewage in their taps have forced locals to endure dire conditions. They are desperate for a solution, but so far, no action has been taken to address the problem.