Viral video

Viral Video: SpiceJet air hostess grooves to Main Se Meena Se in flight - Watch

“Do what you love is the secret of happiness,” the caption of the video read.

New Delhi: Videos of air hostesses grooving to trending songs on empty flights has become the trend of the era. The trend started last year when an IndiGo air hostess shared a video clip of her dancing to the melodious Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe, which went crazy viral. 

Now, following the trend, a SpiceJet Air Hostess Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to some beats of a classic Bollywood hit.

Uma Meenakshi has been known to post these types of video clips on her Instagram which keeps the trend alive. 

“Do what you love is the secret of happiness,” the caption of the video posted online read. 

In the video, Uma can be seen her uniform grooving energetically to the peppy beats of the song ‘Main Se Mina Se Na Sakhi Se’ in an empty SpiceJet aircraft. 

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, netizens showered SpiceJet air hostess’s video with love. The video has garnered more than 911k views and 65k likes. Uma Meenakshi is a senior flight attendant and has 871K followers on Instagram.

