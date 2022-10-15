Viral Video: UP inspector caught stealing light bulb outside paan shop in Prayagraj - WATCH

New Delhi: In a viral video, a police inspector is seen stealing a light bulb from outside a paan shop during night duty. This week-old CCTV video, allegedly of October 6, is getting viral on the internet. The cop in the video, inspector Rajesh Verma was posted at Phulpur Kotwali and has been suspended by SSP. The viral video is being told of Phulpur area of ​​Prayagraj.

In the video, the inspector was observed tactfully approaching a closed shop, taking a glance around, removing the bulb, and putting it in his pocket before walking away.

On the night of the Dussehra Mela, the cop was on night duty. When the shopkeeper noticed the missing bulb the next morning, he checked the CCTV footage and was shocked by seeing an inspector, who is supposed to serve the public, stealing a light bulb.

Following an outcry, the cop was suspended and assigned to the police line. The accused was recently promoted and had been assigned to the Phulpur police station for the previous eight months.

The suspended cop has argued that he had merely removed the bulb and put it up at the spot where he was stationed, as it was dark there. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against him. After the video of removing the bulb on social media, people are questioning the working style of the inspector.