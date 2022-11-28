Viral Video: Woman dances with her Korean mother-In-law on Telugu song 'Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready', netizens react- WATCH

Viral Video: Music has no language barriers here is one such video to prove it, an Indian woman can be seen dancing with her Korean mother-in-law on a superhit Telugu song "Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready". In a video jointly shared by Dasom Her and Jungyi Lee on Instagram, the two women can be seen dancing to the famous song "Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready". The song was released this year for the movie "Macherla Niyojakavargam" and is sung by Lipsika and Aditya Iyengar. The women can be seen dancing energetically, matching beats to the hit number. Both of them are wearing traditional Korean outfits which are called hanboks. She calls her mother-in-law "Super Mom", as seen in the text of the video.

The video was shared with the caption, 'No matter how dark this world gets, we will conquer it with love. Love always wins! Love always! This song, this dance, this moment with my mother, everything keeps me going! My love to you! I hope you also keep going! We are here for one another!'

The clip was posted on September 4 and since being shared, it has amassed over 8.9 lakh views and over 73,000 likes

Netizens reaction

Many people commented on the video, One user commented, “Filled with happiness watching both of you dance.” Another commented, “Looks like you two really enjoying the dance so much. I loved it. Lots of love to mom and u.” Another commented, 'I'm indian but after kdrama and kpop i wanna be a korean..'.