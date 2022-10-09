Viral Video: Women in saree play kabaddi during Chhattisgarh Olympics, netizen applauds

New Delhi: A viral video shared by IAS office Awanish Sharan on his official Twitter handle, where women wearing saree can be seen playing kabaddi in a village, is trending on the internet. The video shows the women challenging each other with great zeal and fervour, trying to outplay one other. This video featuring women going at each other in the game of Kabaddi has garnered a lot of attention on the internet with views crossing the 2 Lakh mark.

People on the internet have heaped praises on the women for not only participating in the game and playing it with great enthusiasm and showing great skills but also for carrying the saree with such grace and ease even while playing such a fast-paced game. In the modern era, women have been donning game-specific attires to play different sports while these women have managed to slay the game in traditional Indian wear. These women are the epitome of the great culture that Indian society possesses where women are a symbol of grace and yet power.

In the video, people can be seen cheering at the top of their voices and enjoying the game. The kabaddi match that's being played is a part of the Chattisgarhia Olympics that was inaugurated by Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupendra Baghel on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The sport event will take place from October 6 to January 6, 2023. Multiple traditional sport that had taken a back seat due to modernization and globalization, will feature in this sporting bonanza in an attempt to bring back these sports in the mainstream and introduce it to the younger generation.

The Chattisgarh Olympics will feature sports such as Gilli Danda, Pittool, Langdi Run, Banti (Kancha), Billas, Fugdi and Gedi Race which have been forgotten and needs to be brought back in the limelight. Events will be played in six different levels with separate categories for men and women. Anyone from children to elderly can be a part of these events.