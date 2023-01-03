topStoriesenglish
Viral Video: Young girl dances to Sanjay Dutt's 'Pyaar Aa Gaya Re' song in school uniform, netizens react- WATCH

Viral Video: The holiday season is over but if you're still pining for the party atmosphere, we have a video that might just brighten your day. So, a video of a little girl dancing to Sanjay Dutt's popular song 'Pyaar Aa Gaya Re' in a school uniform is going viral on social media. The clip was posted on Twitter by a page called @Aarzaai_Ishq. It was captioned, "This beautiful." However, the clip was initially posted on Instagram by a page called Lol page of Kashmir.

A little school girl jumped from her school bus and started grooving to the catchy beats of the song with gusto. The girl grooves to Sanjay Dutt's "Pyaar Aa Gaya Re" enthusiastically. As she dances, the young girl kills it with her spot-on cute expressions. Previously, a Pakistani girl named Ayesha went viral for her dance performance. The girl danced to the popular song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja". Ever since she has become an internet sensation.

The video amassed close to 20k views after being shared online. Twitter users seemed to love the girl's performance and called her a star in the comments section.

This is beautiful pic.twitter.com/tRpVJyXDJi

