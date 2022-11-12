Viral Video: Zomato delivery man dancing on road to make reels goes viral, netizens react- WATCH

Viral: Videos of Zomato delivery men have started going viral, Due to their entertaining and intriguing behaviours while at work. Notably, they have become a saviour for many as Zomato delivery boys work almost round the clock to deliver our food after ordering from restaurants online. Recently, a video of a Zomato delivery agent dancing is doing rounds on the internet. A man dancing in the middle of the road while sporting a Zomato t-shirt is shown in a viral video on social media.

The 39-second video shows the delivery agent parking his scooter beside the road while further walking to the middle of the road and breaking into a dance. Showing some good and fast dance moves, the man perfectly matches his steps with the music. The post's caption read, "Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy:"

Netizens Reaction

Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind. — #Jay #देशभक्ति है (@Dil_Se_Ree) November 8, 2022