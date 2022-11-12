topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: Zomato delivery man dancing on road to make reels goes viral, netizens react- WATCH

The viral video shows the delivery agent parking his scooter beside the road while further walking to the middle of the road and breaking into a dance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Video of a Zomato delivery agent dancing is doing rounds on the internet
  • The man perfectly matches his steps with the music
  • Video has received more than 17K views

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Zomato delivery man dancing on road to make reels goes viral, netizens react- WATCH

Viral: Videos of Zomato delivery men have started going viral, Due to their entertaining and intriguing behaviours while at work. Notably, they have become a saviour for many as Zomato delivery boys work almost round the clock to deliver our food after ordering from restaurants online. Recently, a video of a Zomato delivery agent dancing is doing rounds on the internet. A man dancing in the middle of the road while sporting a Zomato t-shirt is shown in a viral video on social media. 

The 39-second video shows the delivery agent parking his scooter beside the road while further walking to the middle of the road and breaking into a dance. Showing some good and fast dance moves, the man perfectly matches his steps with the music. The post's caption read, "Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy:"

Netizens Reaction

Live Tv

Viral videovideoTrending videoZomatoTrendingSocial mediaTwitterInstagramSocial media reactionNetizens react

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss