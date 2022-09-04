New Delhi: In a viral video, a woman, crossing the street, was seen narrowly escaping being crushed by an auto which was struck from the back by a speeding car. The woman was crossing a relatively empty road and on the other side, an auto was parked with the driver inside. Suddenly, a speeding white car crashed into the auto which made the auto turn upside down.

Meanwhile, the car crashed further ahead. Miraculously, the woman was unharmed in the accident. The video was shared by an IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar on Twitter with the caption, "Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafety."

The IPS officer wanted to highlight the importance of road safety to pedestrians and drivers. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, road accident cases in India have increased from 3,54,796 in 2020 to 4,03,116 in 2021.

Around 1,55,622 lakh people lost their lives and 3,71,884 persons were injured in 4,03,116 road accidents in India in 2021, stated the NCRB report. Although, on a whole road accidents tend to cause more injuries than deaths, the report found that Mizoram, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh had road accidents that led to more deaths than injuries.

(With agency inputs)