RJD leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav often faces opposition flak for his educational qualification. Rivals like Prashant Kishor did not miss an opportunity to question Yadav's credential that makes him fit to hold the post of Bihar Dy CM or future CM apart from the fact that he is son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. Political analyst Kishor who has now launched a political outfit Jan Suraj has vigorously criticised Yadav from time to time. Now, in an interview with Zee News Bihar/Jharkhand, Tejashwi gave it back to Kishor.

Speaking to the Zee media, Tejashwi Yadav said that when he was playing cricket, top players like Virat Kohli played under his captaincy. "I was a cricketer and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played in my captaincy -did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played a good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates. I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be. There are many brokers of the BJP including political parties and leaders whom the party fields during election seasons against me," said Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav had earlier said that when he was leading Delhi's under-15 and under-17 team, Kohli was part of the team.

Brushing asides Prashant Kishor's allegations, Tejashwi Yadav said that such optics are not going to work in Bihar as people of the state are clever enough to 'rub turmeric on flying bird' - a popular slang to indicate that people of Bihar know true motives behind public statements.

Bihar has been witnessing an unstable political situation with CM Nitish Kumar often swtiching sides between the BJP and the RJD. This has significantly affected the Bihar's growth and development work. The state will now go to the polls around October-November this year where the RJD-Congress will look to win a majority on their own so to avoid a dependence on Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP will look to maxmize its seats to gain the upper hand in the state.