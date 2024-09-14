Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793357https://zeenews.india.com/india/virat-kohli-played-under-my-captaincy-tejashwi-yadav-on-prashant-kishors-9th-fail-remark-2793357.html
NewsIndia
VIRAT KOHLI

'Virat Kohli Played Under My Captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav On Prashant Kishor's '9th Fail' Remark

Reacting to '9th fail' deride made by Prashant Kishor, Tejashwi Yadav said that when he was playing cricket, top players like Virat Kohli played under his captaincy. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Virat Kohli Played Under My Captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav On Prashant Kishor's '9th Fail' Remark

RJD leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav often faces opposition flak for his educational qualification. Rivals like Prashant Kishor did not miss an opportunity to question Yadav's credential that makes him fit to hold the post of Bihar Dy CM or future CM apart from the fact that he is son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. Political analyst Kishor who has now launched a political outfit Jan Suraj has vigorously criticised Yadav from time to time. Now, in an interview with Zee News Bihar/Jharkhand, Tejashwi gave it back to Kishor.

Speaking to the Zee media, Tejashwi Yadav said that when he was playing cricket, top players like Virat Kohli played under his captaincy. "I was a cricketer and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played in my captaincy -did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played a good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates. I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be. There are many brokers of the BJP including political parties and leaders whom the party fields during election seasons against me," said Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav had earlier said that when he was leading Delhi's under-15 and under-17 team, Kohli was part of the team.

Brushing asides Prashant Kishor's allegations, Tejashwi Yadav said that such optics are not going to work in Bihar as people of the state are clever enough to 'rub turmeric on flying bird' - a popular slang to indicate that people of Bihar know true motives behind public statements. 

Bihar has been witnessing an unstable political situation with CM Nitish Kumar often swtiching sides between the BJP and the RJD. This has significantly affected the Bihar's growth and development work. The state will now go to the polls around October-November this year where the RJD-Congress will look to win a majority on their own so to avoid a dependence on Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP will look to maxmize its seats to gain the upper hand in the state.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court
DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslim QR Code Win Over the Waqf Amendment Bill?
DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal