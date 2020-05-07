Visakhapatnam gas leak an accident, all protocols followed at chemical plant; says Andhra Pradesh DGP Goutam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang on Thursday (May 7) said that Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, which has claimed lives of 8 people and left over 1,000 hospitalised, is an accident. DGP Sawang added that all safety protocols were followed at the chemical plant owned by LG Polymers and probe has been launched to find the reason behind this tragedy. He also informed the media that forensic teams are also being sent to RR Venkatapuram village where the chemical plant is located.

"Right now gas has been neutralised. One of the antidote is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged. Investigation will be carried out to see how this happened," said DGP Sawang.

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy had said that lockdown procedure was initiated immediately after the leakage of gas in the plant. "After gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. Local admin was informed. Gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas," he said.

Reddy said that the company managing the operations at the chemical plant will have to take responsible for the incident and the government will seek explanation from them. "Company managing this has to be responsible for #VizagGasLeak mishap. They'll have to come & explain us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them," he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for Visakhapatnam to enquire about the incident. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, district officials have been directed by CM Reddy to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also also called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials at his residence at 11 AM to hold discussions over the incident which has left over 100 in criticial condition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.